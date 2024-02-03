Stradivarius Violins Can Be Worth More Than $15 Million Dollars, And Here’s Why They’re So Pricey

These days, a Stradivarius violin can go for more than $15 million at auctions. In 2011, one sold for $15.9 million.

More recently, an exceptional Stradivarius violin called the Da Vinci, made in 1714 by Antonio Stradivari, went for $15.34 million in June of 2022.

So, it’s clear that Stradivarius violins continue to be highly sought after. But what makes these centuries-old string instruments so appealing? And why are people willing to shell out such large amounts of money for them?

For the last 300 years or so, Antonio Stradivari and his violins have captivated musicians everywhere.

His violins are known for their exquisite craftsmanship, perfect symmetry, and bright, crisp sound.

Generations of instrument makers have tried to copy his work and replicate the sound of his violins in the hopes of discovering the secrets of his art.

Scientists have tested the chemical properties of the varnish he used, but nothing unusual about it was revealed.

He was using the same materials as everyone else. No one has been able to achieve Stradivari’s level of precision and refinement.

Stradivari was born in Italy in 1644 and lived to the ripe old age of 92. During his lifetime, he made over a thousand violins, and around half of them are still around today.

