They Moved Into A Camper Due To A Housing Crisis, And It Only Costs $373 A Month To Own It

For those who like to live a mobile, active, and carefree lifestyle on the road, “van life” is a concept that’s incredibly appealing.

In recent years, more and more people have decided to start living in a motor vehicle of some sort. But it’s not just for the adventure aspect of the lifestyle.

With the high cost of rent and so many regions being affected by housing shortages, owning a home seems entirely out of reach.

One young couple moved into a camper as their first home after becoming fed up with paying rent.

A 23-year-old woman named Ana and her 25-year-old boyfriend, were paying over $2,000 per month in rent.

Now, they live in a camper for nearly half the cost. In a viral TikTok video that has amassed 6.4 million views, Ana (@camperparkprincess) gave a house tour of their camper.

The camper has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and a room with a bunk bed. Their space looks clean and does not appear to be cramped.

In the video, she revealed that the payment is $373 per month, which means each person only has to contribute $170.

She showed off a hidden pantry where the food, appliances, and extra cleaning supplies were stored.

