This Painting By Gustav Klimt Went Missing For Around 100 Years Before Being Recently Found, And It’s Estimated To Be Worth $54 Million Dollars

Gustav Klimt was one of the world’s most renowned artists with his stunning paintings, sketches, and murals.

People from younger generations have shown an appreciation for his work, showing a newfound appreciation for some of his most famous pieces, like his early 1900s painting, “The Kiss.”

One of the late Austrian artist’s paintings was considered missing for years. Now, it’s been found and going to auction, where experts believe it will sell for millions of dollars.

“Portrait of Fräulein Lieser,” a stunning painting that some believe was one of Gustav’s final works before he passed, was thought to be lost for around 100 years.

The Vienna auction house im Kinksy, which recently announced the rediscovery of the painting, had known it existed, but there were only photographs of the painting. Until now, that is.

Researchers believe the portrait portrays Margarethe Constance Lieser, the daughter of a wealthy Viennese businessman, Adolf Lieser.

The Liesers were an affluent and influential family prominent in the industrial business world. Many of them were Gustav’s clients and commissioned him for paintings.

According to a press statement released by im Kinksy, Margarethe visited Gustav’s studio approximately nine times to sit for her portrait in 1917. In the painting, she sits in front of a red background with a floral robe draped over her shoulders.

When Gustav died in 1918, the painting remained in his studio until members of the Lieser family took it.

