Your Bedroom Is A Place Where You Spend Most Of Your Time, So Make It Deeply Personal With These New Design Trends

A new year means a new era of style in the bedroom. Say sweet dreams to the crisp, clean, streamlined look that dominated the past decade, and greet colors and prints in 2024 with a warm embrace.

The bedroom is a place where you spend most of your time, so why not make it deeply personal?

Turn your sleeping area into a blissful sanctuary you can escape to with these bedroom decorating trends.

Each will provide your personal style with a boost, improve the flow and functionality of your room, and help give you the best night’s sleep.

Layered Colors And Textures

This year, not every wall and decor piece has to match. To create a lively rhythm in your sleeping space, throw in a bunch of mixed designs, styles, colors, and textures.

Colorful pillows in different fabrics will elevate the coziness effect and add pops of color for brightness that is more than welcome in the bedroom.

Patterned wallpaper is a great way to display style and personality. You can cover one wall with bold wallpapering and use another to display art.

This type of contrast is definitely trending for 2024! Continue the layering with rugs, drapery, trims, and blankets.

