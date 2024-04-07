He Wants To Sue His Ex-Girlfriend And File A Restraining Order After She Trashed His Place And Accused Him Of Cheating

This man and his now ex-girlfriend had been in a relationship for more than five years, and it was a roller coaster ride. Mutual friends called them a “‘power couple,'” and they were usually able to overcome their issues. They often discussed marriage, and he planned to ask her to marry him soon.

Last month, he called his then-girlfriend to inform her that his female cousin, 35, would be staying for one day and night at his apartment because she would be in town for work. His girlfriend was fine with this plan, and he didn’t foresee there being any issues since she’d met his cousin a couple of times at family get-togethers.

“Last week, when I came home from work, I found her in my apartment, trashing all over the place, screaming, ‘You cheater!’ I was shocked,” he said.

His girlfriend smashed his computer, which he’d spent a ton of money building himself. She’d cut up his clothes and shoe collection. During the altercation, she kicked and slapped him and name-called him. She said horrible things to him and didn’t give him the option of standing up for himself. Understandably, it was traumatic to endure this emotional and physical abuse.

No matter how much he tried to calm his girlfriend down, she was in hysterics. When she was in his apartment, she saw that his cousin had left hair conditioner and a fake eyelash behind but assumed he was hooking up with another woman.

“I told her to leave before I call the cops on her. After five to 10 minutes of screaming and threatening, she then proceeds to storm off, leaving me behind with bruises,” he explained.

As soon as his girlfriend marched out of his apartment, he called his parents that night and informed them of the situation. The following morning, his brother and a few friends came over to his apartment to see what could be saved from the items his girlfriend damaged.

They changed the locks, and he ended up moving in with his brother for a while. When his girlfriend and some of her family and friends started sending him cruel texts, he blocked all of them.

“Five days later, after no contact, she came knocking on the door, along with two of her friends, crying and begging to let her in because she wanted to ‘talk things out.’ (I don’t know who told her my whereabouts),” he shared.

