Her Husband Fought A Guy Who Caught Him In The Act While He Was Cheating, And They Both Wound Up In Jail, So She Decided To Bail Out The Other Guy Instead Of Her Husband

This woman is married to A, and last week, she learned that after years into what she thought was a wonderful marriage, he had been cheating on her.

She found out about her husband’s affair when two cops knocked on her door to tell her that A had been arrested for his involvement in a physical altercation with a man, B. The two men were fighting about a young woman, C.

They told her that her husband was currently in jail, and she was stunned because it was out of character for her husband to physically fight someone. It was as if her husband was a stranger. B and C were in a relationship; her husband had been sleeping with C. She didn’t want to speak to or visit her husband in jail.

“I did visit B to find out what happened. He told me that C was acting suspiciously, and he found out she was cheating,” she said.

When B looked through C’s phone, he read the conversations between A and C and learned that A was married. He was hurt that C had been unfaithful to him, but he also knew it was wrong of C to sleep with a married man.

“He caught them in the act and threatened to tell me. It was a bluff because he didn’t know. My husband decided to physically fight B to get the phone,” she explained.

Because the altercation was so loud and intense, neighbors heard the commotion and called the cops.

When the police arrived, they decided to arrest both men for their involvement in the fight. While talking with B, she thought he was a kind, sincere young man. She was crushed that her husband physically harmed him.

B had no prior criminal history, and his bond was lower than her husband’s. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the money to make bail, and he had no family members or anyone else to contact to bail him out. She empathized with him and bailed B out instead of her husband.

