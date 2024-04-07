His Girlfriend Rejected His Proposal And Said She Needed More Time, So He Broke Up With Her And Kicked Her Out Of His Apartment

Many adults in serious relationships have to go through the painstaking process of waiting for their partner to be ready for marriage. After all, everyone moves at their own pace, and you don’t want to marry someone who hasn’t been ready.

One man recently broke up with his girlfriend of four years because she needed more time before accepting his marriage proposal.

He’s 27 and was with his 26-year-old girlfriend for four years. They met and loved each other’s families, and he felt they were meant to be. They also lived together for a while.

Throughout their relationship, they spoke several times about wanting to get married and start a family one day. He figured his girlfriend was really excited about that kind of future, and over the last few months, he began dropping hints that he would propose to her soon.

“When I did propose to her, she somehow seemed shocked about it and asked if she could have a few more months,” he recalled.

“That completely stunned me, and [it] was one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. My girlfriend kept apologizing, saying she just needed to be in the right mental space and that right then, she wasn’t. She cried and promised me that we were technically engaged; she just needed a few more months to officially accept the proposal.”

He felt awful and embarrassed after his girlfriend didn’t say yes, and he had difficulty talking to anyone about the situation. However, he confided in his brother and sister, who gave him drastically different advice.

His brother encouraged him to be patient, telling him his girlfriend seemed genuine and worth waiting for. His sister, on the other hand, told him his girlfriend had to be hiding something to deny his proposal and gave him the impression she may be cheating on him.

“I sided with my sister because my brother gets a bit naive at times,” he explained.

