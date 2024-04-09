Many Women In New York City Are Afraid To Leave Their Homes Alone Following A String Of Punching Incidents, So Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself And Hopefully Prevent This Dangerous Situation

If you’re online in any capacity, you’ve likely been hearing or reading the stories of young women who have been randomly punched in the face on the streets of New York City.

While these incidents have occurred on occasion numerous times in the city, no one could help but notice the string of punching incidents that happened toward the end of March in the same area of Manhattan.

As people logged into their TikTok accounts, many noticed that several young women had made viral videos after being shockingly punched in the face by a strange man while walking down the street within a few days of each other.

After those videos went viral, more women took to social media to share their stories of being randomly hit in the face in Manhattan. Even famous businesswoman and reality star Bethenny Frankel, who travels with security, was hit in the face a while back after stopping at a small NYC bakery.

Since March, this has become a horrifying epidemic, and many NYC female residents are scared to be away from their homes for too long.

While one man, known for taking invasive videos of women on the street for his TikTok account, was arrested in relation to a few of the incidents, the terrible trend has continued, and it’s hard to feel as if you can trust anyone on the streets of New York.

If you’re living in New York City or have just moved to a large city and want to learn a few tips on protecting yourself in these situations and hopefully prevent them, here are some for you.

It’s important to note that many of the women who went viral for their punching stories were walking and looking down at their phones when it happened.

Of course, you should be able to check your phone like any other person while walking down the street and not have to worry, but in this current climate, you should avoid it at all costs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.