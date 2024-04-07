She Called Off Her Wedding After Realizing Her Husband Lied About Getting Out Of Credit Card Debt, Still Owed $15,000, And Took Money From Their Family’s Wedding Contribution Fund To Help Pay It Off

This woman and her fiancé have been in a relationship for nearly a decade, and they moved in together two years ago. Their first place together was a one-bedroom apartment.

Around that time, they applied for a mortgage, and she learned her fiancé owed $10,000 in credit card debt.

She only learned about his debt because of a credit check. She was shocked because her fiancé hadn’t told her about this debt before.

“I offered to help pay $5,500 since I have a higher salary and wanted to support him. He got in an accident and totaled his car, so he got paid out for $16,000 as well,” she said.

She told her fiancé that he should take some of that money and pay off the rest of his debt, and he agreed.

Several weeks later, he told her he’d finished paying off his credit card debt. A year later, they moved into a townhouse and are planning their wedding. Their wedding date is in September.

“His side of the family sent him a large fund to help with the wedding. My side of the family also sent me money to help pay for the expenses,” she explained.

Initially, she and her fiancé planned to elope, but since she’s the first one in her family to get married, her parents suggested she have a large wedding.

When her parents told her they could assist with wedding expenses, she and her fiancé agreed to have a bigger wedding.

