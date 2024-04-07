She Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her With Their Daughter’s Teacher, And Her Loved Ones Are Trying To Convince Her To Not Divorce Him

For the last 20 years, this 37-year-old woman has been with her 40-year-old husband, and they have been married for 15 years.

They have three children together, who are 4, 9, and 12. Sadly, she recently discovered that her husband has been cheating on her with none other than her daughter’s teacher.

“I reported the teacher and separated from my husband,” she explained. “I served him divorce papers because cheating has always been a deal breaker for me.”

Her husband pleaded with her not to go through with the divorce, but she didn’t cave. It’s been nearly two months since she served her husband with the papers, and so many people in her life are trying to convince her to stay with her husband.

Her loved ones basically have five arguments for why she shouldn’t divorce her husband after all. The first is that all men pretty much cheat, so if she does move on and find someone new, the odds of him cheating on her are high, so it’s better for her to stay with what she knows.

The second argument is that if she leaves her husband, that will make her a single mom, and men won’t exactly find that desirable. She will be carrying around a lot of baggage for a woman of her age, which will leave her unattractive to the dating pool.

The third one is that she should allow her husband to cheat on her and not care since he pays their bills and is an excellent provider.

Argument number four is that her kids will be negatively impacted by the divorce, so she should put them first above her own personal feelings.

And the final argument is that she is taking the father of her kids away from her kids, which is a terrible thing to do.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.