She Slapped Her Husband After Finding Out He’s Been Cheating With His Coworker For A Few Months And May Have Even Gotten His Coworker Pregnant

This 24-year-old woman is currently married. But, her husband recently did the unthinkable when he confessed to cheating on her.

It all began just the other day when she arrived home after a long day at work and realized that her husband had cooked them dinner. Apparently, he rarely ever does that.

Then, after they ate, her husband even cleaned up and washed the dishes. This really surprised her, too, since he never normally cleans up without her having to ask first.

“So I jokingly asked if something was up, and he hesitated before answering,” she recalled.

Afterward, her husband admitted that he’d been cheating on her with one of his coworkers, and she was utterly shocked.

“It felt like my world shattered into a million pieces,” she said.

So, she asked her husband how long his affair had been going on and found out that he’d been cheating for a couple of months. Apparently, he and his coworker had been seeing each other “on and off.”

But, to make matters even worse, her husband admitted that he might have gotten his coworker pregnant. After hearing that, she finally lost it, too.

“My whole world was spinning, and I suddenly felt this rage come over me,” she revealed.

