She Told Her Husband That She’d Leave And Take Their Kids With Her If He Brings Home His Grandfather’s Aggressive Dog

This 32-year-old woman has been with her husband for 9 years and married for seven. They have a daughter named Amy, 6, and a son named Luke, 2.

Their marriage has gone smoothly, but they’ve always disagreed about dogs. She’s never been a fan of dogs, and she expressed her feelings about them during their first date, stating she’d never own a dog. He was unhappy when she first told him she didn’t like dogs.

“He said that would be a dealbreaker for him. I had no hard feelings, as it wasn’t the first time. However, a few weeks later, he said he wanted to give us a go anyway,” she said.

Throughout their marriage and relationship, her husband has attempted to persuade her to allow him to get a dog.

On one occasion, he wanted to secretly buy a dog as her birthday gift. She found out about his plan before he got the dog, and she put her foot down.

Over the years, he’s attempted to get a dog, and they’ve attended couple’s therapy because it’s been a constant issue.

“We stopped because he felt our counselor was ganging up on him. All this to say I am at the end of my rope on this subject,” she explained.

Her husband’s grandpa, who is in his 80s, was recently hospitalized when he suffered liver failure, and his medical team predicted that he may not make it.

Even though his grandpa isn’t a great person, her husband loves him. While visiting his grandpa in the hospital, his grandpa asked him if he’d keep his dog after he was gone.

