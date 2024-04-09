She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Showed Her That He Has Over $5 Million Dollars In The Bank

One of this 36-year-old woman’s friends ended up introducing her to a much younger man who really caught her eye.

This man is only 23, so the age gap is rather large, but that’s not super concerning to her, especially considering how put together he is for his age.

He attends a prestigious law school and already has a job lined up with a major firm upon graduation.

He’s very good-looking, he’s charming, he’s intelligent, he’s educated, and he’s all about excellent manners.

They recently went out on a date, and their conversation naturally turned to her age and how she’s already established in her career while he’s still a student.

He mentioned to her that he’s not looking to find an older woman to mooch off of, and then he pulled out his phone.

“He said he was financially stable and asked me to pick a bank, and went on his banking app and showed me how much he had,” she explained.

“It was quite shocking. I mean, he seems to have a good social life; I don’t know why he would pick me considering my age and how far away we are in our careers.”

As for just how much this guy has in that particular Chase account, it stated there was more than $5 million dollars in the account she saw with her own eyes.

