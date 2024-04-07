She’s Planning To Divorce Her Husband Because Their Teen Daughters Don’t Get Along, And She Can’t Watch Her Own Daughter Be In Pain Anymore

This 34-year-old woman has a 14-year-old daughter named May, who she shared with her late husband. Her first husband died seven years ago, and she met her second husband, Jim, not long afterward. She and Jim have been married for six years. Jim and his ex-wife had a daughter named Penny, 15.

Their daughters never bonded and weren’t fond of one another, but she and Jim hoped that as they got acquainted and spent time together, they’d become more friendly. Unfortunately, they never grew to like each other, and their relationship worsened once they entered high school.

“Penny tried to bully May every chance she got. I’m not saying May is completely innocent, but she never went out of her way to make Penny uncomfortable,” she said.

Over the years, Penny constantly harassed and emotionally tortured May. Luckily, May had many friends who defended her and stood by her side. Later, May’s friends began to bully Penny and treat her like she’d treated May.

“She cried wolf to the principal. But May had receipts of everything that Penny said about her. The school just suspended them both for two days,” she explained.

Understandably, May was devastated, especially because she was about to perform in her first play. Once the girls arrived home from school, Penny shrieked at May that she’d destroyed everything.

Then, Penny grabbed a picture frame that held a photo of May and her late father, smashed the frame, and ripped the photo.

“May screamed, and we ran down to see what happened. Penny said, ‘You’d be better off without him’ to May before going to her room. May sat there distraught before running outside,” she shared.

After May left the house, she raced after her and tracked her down at a park. Meanwhile, Jim stayed at the house with Penny.

