A New Dating Survey Revealed 52% Of People Believe The Best Way To Find Dates Is Actually Through Professional Networking Websites

It’s safe to say that dating has changed drastically over the last few decades.

While yes, we still have universal experiences like feeling scared before a first date, feeling butterflies when you have your first kiss, and not knowing what to do when you don’t like the person your friend set you up with, the way we go about finding dates has evolved quite a lot.

If you’ve ever been curious about how much dating and meeting romantic partners has changed, thankfully, there is data that clears it up for us.

A survey by DatingNews.com studied over 500 American residents between 20 and 40 years old to determine the most preferred ways of meeting people for dates.

Since we’re living in a digital age, it may not come as a surprise that 45% of the survey participants stated that they use dating websites to find people to go on dates with.

After all, while dating sites and apps might not always be reliable, they are an extremely easy method of finding a date, as that’s the end goal for many of the users on those sites.

However, a surprising statistic was that 52% of survey participants said they felt the best way to find dates was through networking websites. No, not networking, as in romantic networking, but professional networking.

In fact, 61% of the survey participants ages 35 to 40 years old responded that they met dates on networking sites.

Who knows, your next date could be lurking in your LinkedIn connections!

