Avoid Looking Streaky Or Orange With This Guide For Properly Applying Self-Tanner

As the month of May progresses, we’re inching closer and closer to summertime, which means we’re going to start hitting the beach or pool and having some fun in the sun.

For many people, now is the time to start working on their summer tans. I know there are a lot of you out there who cannot stand the thought of getting through the summer without a bronze hue to your skin.

But I also know that many of you are conflicted because, in the last few years, more and more information has come out about how harmful tanning out in the sun can be to your skin.

Given the growing awareness about the risks of sun tanning, many are turning to spray tanning and self-tanners. These alternatives not only protect your skin but also give you a beautiful glow for the summer.

If you’re new to self-tanners, here are some good tips for getting the job done right so you don’t end up in a streaky, orange mess.

While there are several kinds of self-tanners with different consistencies, the consensus among online beauty influencers is that the mousse and foam styles are the best.

The light consistency makes the self-tanner easier to apply on your own, and the process goes by a lot faster than lotion or oil-style tanners.

Before we get into the step-by-step process of applying self-tanner, it’s important to note that if you have highly sensitive skin, you should speak to a dermatologist about your options before using self-tanner to avoid any breakouts or irritation.

When selecting a self-tanner, opt for a foaming or mousse type that matches your natural skin tone. Avoid going too dark, as it can look unnatural. Also, consider investing in a tanning mitt to ensure even application and prevent your hands from turning orange.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.