Baking Is An Enormous Part Of Her Identity, And She’s Not Sure She Wants To Give It Up For Her Boyfriend, Who Has Celiac Disease

For the last seven months, this 21-year-old girl has been seeing her 23-year-old boyfriend, who has celiac disease.

Due to this, her boyfriend is resolute in his home having no gluten anywhere. Ever. He doesn’t just want his kitchen to be gluten-free; he wants every available space on his property to remain this way as well.

For the record, she does not currently live with her boyfriend as of yet, but that’s obviously something they will plan to do down the line as their relationship progresses.

However, baking is an enormous part of her identity, and it seems she will have to pick her boyfriend over her hobby in the near future.

“Baking bread has been a huge hobby of mine for years; I’ve spent so much time getting better and better to give great homemade pastries and breads to the people I love,” she explained.

On one of the very first dates they went on, her boyfriend wondered if, in the future, she would be happy with a separate kitchen in a hypothetical home; that way, he wouldn’t have to worry about gluten, and she could still be free to bake.

She told him that would be silly, and she knew her boyfriend was saying that to make her happy back then.

He has since realized he doesn’t want to ever live in a house that has to have two kitchens to accommodate them both. In fact, he is uneasy having to consider the thought of living in a home where there is gluten at all.

But, she never came to terms with what giving up gluten would really entail until her friend offered her a prized spot in a pretzel-making class.

