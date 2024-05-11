Embrace The Chic Side Of Sporty Tennis Fashion With These “Tenniscore” Outfit Ideas

The recent release of the romantic tennis-centered drama film “Challengers” starring Zendaya has many people yearning to try rocking some ‘tenniscore’ outfits.

After all, Zendaya wowed the fashion community when she wore a sparkly tennis dress and stilettos with tiny tennis balls attached to them.

Since then, more people have been discussing the chic side of tennis fashion and how to channel it in your everyday style.

If you recently saw “Challengers” and want to dress like Zendaya’s character, Tashi, or you love the look of a good tennis skirt and want to take things a step further, here are some fun tenniscore looks.

A mini skirt and v-neck sweater

You can always count on two things for looking tenniscore chic: a mini or tennis skirt and a sweater or sweater vest. They’re very preppy and perfect for this aesthetic.

Pair a mini skirt or short tennis skirt with a preppy v-neck sweater and some loafers, and you’ll be ready to hit the streets or a bougie country club.

A maxi dress with tennis shoes

I love the look of tenniscore outfits because of how they combine sportiness with elegance, and that’s what this look does.

