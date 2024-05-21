Endangered Volcano Snails Were First Discovered In 2001, And The Part Of The Ocean They Live In Is Gruesomely Intense

When you see a little garden snail on the sidewalk or near your yard, you may be in awe of how cute and fragile they are.

Snails have a reputation for being slow and frail little creatures. Other times, when people think of snails, they think of the hilarious Gary from the beloved cartoon, “SpongeBob Squarepants.” However, there is a snail species that is absolutely fascinating and can withstand more than you think.

I’m talking about volcano snails, otherwise known as the scaly-foot gastropod.

Volcano snails are found in deep-sea hydrothermal vents in the Indian Ocean and were first discovered in 2001.

The part of the ocean these snails live in is quite intense and gruesome. It’s about 1.5 miles down deep into the ocean and can reach temperatures up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

While that kind of environment sounds impossible for anything to thrive in, the volcano snail was built to thrive in it.

The volcano snail’s shell is a marvel of nature, composed of three layers. What sets it apart from other mollusks is its top layer, crafted from iron sulfide.

Another reason why volcano snails do well in hydrothermal vents is because they don’t need to eat. A special kind of bacteria grows inside them and essentially makes food for them.

The bacteria converts chemicals that come from the hydrothermal vents into energy and gives the snails the nutrients they need for survival.

