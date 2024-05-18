Five Methods For Keeping Cute Yet Destructive Rabbits Out Of Your Garden

For many, the sight of a fluffy rabbit hopping through the yard can be both charming and alarming – because while these creatures are undeniably cute, they can also be a gardener’s worst nightmare.

Those delightful little bunnies have an insatiable appetite for your prized plants, and once they find their way into your garden, they can cause significant damage in a short amount of time.

So, understanding why rabbits are drawn to your garden and learning effective methods to keep them out can save both your plants and your sanity.

Why Rabbits Love Your Garden

Rabbits are naturally drawn to gardens because they provide a buffet of all their favorite foods. After all, everything from your tender greens and young shoots to succulent flowers is irresistible to a hungry rabbit.

And since gardens offer a variety of textures and flavors, from crunchy carrot tops to juicy lettuce leaves, they make a perfect foraging spot.

Additionally, gardens often provide cover and protection from predators, with dense plants and shrubbery offering ideal hiding spots. This combination of food and safety makes your garden an attractive hangout for rabbits.

How Rabbits Can Wreak Havoc On Your Garden

Once rabbits make themselves at home in your garden, their impact can be devastating.

