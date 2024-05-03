He Announced He’s Having A Baby With His Girlfriend, But His Teen Son Freaked Out And Called Her Both A Homewrecker And Gold Digger

It can be hard to watch your parents get divorced and experience one of them starting a new family with someone else, no matter what age you are. It’s something many people have to go through, and getting through it requires a lot of patience and work.

One man is unsure what to do after his son freaked out when he announced that he’d be having a baby with his girlfriend, who he’s been with since splitting up with his ex-wife two years ago.

He divorced his ex-wife two years ago, and they share custody of their 15-year-old son. Their schedule is one week on, one week off.

“My ex and I agreed to get a divorce because we’d grown apart and just weren’t happy anymore,” he admitted.

“Neither of us cheated, and my son knows that. My girlfriend and I met four months after my ex, and I separated and started dating two months later. She didn’t meet my son until we were sure our relationship was serious.”

His son seemed genuinely accepting of his girlfriend for a while, and they got along. His girlfriend has a daughter from a previous relationship, and they moved into his home at the start of this year.

Things were going well at first. His son got along with his girlfriend’s daughter, and their relationship was better than he had expected. Unfortunately, everything changed when he and his girlfriend made an announcement.

“Last week, we found out that we’re going to have a child together,” he said.

“We broke the news to the children today over dinner. Her daughter was excited to have a younger sibling, but my son didn’t seem too happy. After dinner, I asked him if there was something bothering him. He asked if we were really going to have a child and how could I be sure that it’s mine.”

