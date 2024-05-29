He Broke Up With His Ex Of 10 Years Because He Didn’t Want Kids But Then Had A Baby With A New Woman Two Years Later, So He Got Accused Of Wasting A Decade Of His Ex’s Life

This 27-year-old guy and his ex-girlfriend, who is 29, had been together for 10 years. They first grew up together before they eventually began dating in high school.

Throughout their relationship, he and his ex also spoke about their future – specifically, whether or not they wanted to have children.

Apparently, he’d already told his girlfriend that he wasn’t interested in having kids. But, she claimed that she wanted children, and two years ago, she decided to broach the topic with him again.

Yet again, though, he reiterated how he never wanted to have children. So, after many follow-up discussions, they finally decided to call it quits.

“She was devastated and accused me of wasting her time, saying she could have found someone who wanted the same things if I had been honest earlier,” he recalled.

Anyway, that was two years ago, and since then, he’s met a new woman. According to him, things moved pretty quickly between him and his new girlfriend, too, and she even unexpectedly became pregnant.

Upon finding out the news, they both decided to keep the baby, too.

“And now we have a beautiful daughter,” he said.

But, just a few weeks ago, his ex-girlfriend apparently saw a post with his daughter on social media and freaked out. She called him crying and asked how he could ever do that to her.

