He Broke Up With His Fiancée Because She Gave His Phone Number To His Estranged Brother, Who Let Him Go Into Foster Care

When this 25-year-old man was 10, his mother tragically died, and his older brothers were 19 and 23.

Sadly, none of his family members stepped up to care for him, so he spent the rest of his childhood in foster care. He despised his entire family, including his brothers, for refusing to help him after their mother’s passing.

“While in foster care, we had the occasional call once in a while, but I never enjoyed it. When I was 20, I still resented my ‘family,’ so I decided I needed a fresh start. I left and didn’t tell anyone,” he said.

After leaving foster care, he cut off communication with his family. At 22, he met and began dating his now ex-fiancée, 30. He’d told her he didn’t communicate with any of his family members and that he spent years in foster care, but she didn’t know any other information. His then-fiancée was an only child.

“Last year, she started bringing up the idea of getting in touch with my ‘family,’ specifically my brothers, because she didn’t want our future children to be deprived of a relationship with their uncles,” he explained.

During the conversation, he told his fiancée he didn’t want any relationship with his family members, and he requested she stop bringing up the topic. She agreed, and he assumed she respected his wishes.

But two months ago, he received a text message from a number he didn’t recognize, and the person who’d texted him was his oldest brother. He blocked his brother, but before that, he learned his fiancée had given his brother his phone number.

“When I confronted her about it, she didn’t deny it. She told me she was only trying to help me get over a grudge and kept pressuring me to give it a chance for her. I wasn’t in the mood to argue,” he shared.

He decided to end their engagement because he’d already cautioned his fiancée not to contact any of his family, and she went against his wishes and secretly did it anyway. After he dumped her, she was furious.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.