It’s been 15 years now that this 40-year-old man has been married to his 37-year-old wife, and the biggest problem in their marriage is that he can’t go anywhere with his wife without her falsely accusing him of staring at other women.

Every single trip outside of their home results in an argument later about the same exact thing. His wife never ceases to complain about them being in the vicinity of girls that make her feel uneasy, but it has nothing to do with him and everything to do with her.

He never so much as looks at anyone else, and his wife is beautiful. He even tells his wife he finds her attractive every single day, but she still gets overwhelmingly jealous of women specifically younger than her.

“This has happened about everywhere we have been together,” he explained. “Cruises, beaches, pools, etc., are the worst.”

“However, it also happens in everyday locations as well: restaurants, grocery stores…”

Yesterday, to celebrate Mother’s Day, his kids gave his wife little presents and the cards they made for her before making her breakfast at home.

Later on, they went to the grocery store so they could pick up some ingredients to make lunch. He ran into the store while his wife waited behind in the car with their kids.

From there, they made their way to a local park. They had a lovely lunch in the park, sitting around a creek together.

He thought the day was going swimmingly. After leaving the park, they made a stop at a local winery so he could buy his wife her favorite kind of wine.

