He Got Sick Of His Wife Making Him The Punchline Of Every Joke, So He Humiliated Her In Front Of Their Friends For Revenge

This man and his wife have been together for over a decade, and their relationship is generally great. But, more recently, his wife has been picking on him in front of their loved ones, and it’s really gotten under his skin.

It all started a few months ago when his wife developed an “annoying habit” of putting him down whenever they were with their friends and family. Initially, she would just make little jabs about things like his cooking or how he dresses.

Over time, though, it escalated, and his wife started making him the punchline of every single joke.

“She’d laugh it off as just teasing, but it really started to get to me,” he recalled.

So, he tried to talk to his wife about her “jokes” on numerous occasions and told her how it made him feel both hurt and disrespected. Each time, his wife would also apologize and promise to cut it out.

Yet, she never stuck to her word for more than just a few days before her old habit emerged again, and she just continued making fun of him.

“It felt like she didn’t take my feelings seriously at all,” he said.

“So, I decided maybe she needed a dose of her own medicine to understand how it feels.”

More specifically, while they were at a small get-together with their friends last weekend, his wife started making more snide remarks about a project he was working on at his job. So, he just cut her off and made a joke about a recent mishap she had at her own job.

