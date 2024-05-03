He Just Learned That His Parents Got Divorced Because His Mom Cheated And Married Her Affair Partner, So He’s Forcing His Mom To Pick Between Him Or Her Husband

When this 20-year-old man was just 10-years-old, his parents sadly got divorced. Then, his mother – who is now 50 – quickly “shacked up” with her affair partner. But he had no clue about what happened at the time.

Despite that, he could still see how devastated his father was.

“My father is a stoic man, but I could see the sadness in his eyes when I went to live with my mother and her affair partner. She married him later,” he recalled.

So, it was only recently that he learned the truth – that his mom had been having an affair while married – from his dad. Apparently, his dad just thought he was finally old enough to know, and he was thankful to learn what really transpired between his parents.

However, he was also furious with his mother and wound up confronting her – and her affair partner-turned-husband tried to intervene.

“I told him not to open his disgusting mouth in front of me,” he revealed.

Thankfully, his mom’s husband left him alone, and he asked his mom a hypothetical. More specifically, he asked how she would feel if his own wife cheated on him, married the guy she was sleeping with, and still made his kids live in the same home as the guy.

At that point, his mom was left speechless and couldn’t give him a straight answer. All she kept doing was just repeating how she was sorry.

He wasn’t hearing it, though, and then gave his mom an ultimatum. He claimed that she either needed to divorce her husband and never see him again, or he would never speak to her again.

