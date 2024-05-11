He Lied To His Ex-Girlfriend About Adding Her Name To His Apartment Lease, So After She Broke Up With Him, He Just Kicked Her Out

This 26-year-old guy is currently a law student and lives in a major city. But, he was previously dating a woman named Mindy, who was actually his high school sweetheart.

While they pursued college, his ex-girlfriend decided to stay in their hometown while she finished her degree. Then, about a year ago, she moved to his city and started living with him in his apartment.

At that point, Mindy also wanted her name to be added to his lease. However, he had some reservations about the idea.

“I wasn’t fully on board because she just moved here, and things could happen,” he recalled.

Still, his ex kept insisting that she be added to the lease, so he found a loophole and drew up a sublease agreement.

This was obviously different than what Mindy wanted, but she didn’t realize the difference and happily agreed to sign the document – thinking her name was going on the lease. Afterward, things were fine in their relationship for a while, too.

That was until just yesterday, though, when Mindy approached him and said she wanted to break up.

“I was confused because I thought our relationship was great,” he explained.

“She said it was because she just needed more time to be young and not tied down.”

