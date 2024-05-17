He Picked Up Metal Detecting After Losing His Beloved Dog, And Then He Found A 16th Century Pendant In The English Countryside

While grieving the death of his beloved dog, Charlie Clarke decided to pick up metal detecting as a hobby.

After metal detecting for just six months, he came across a gold pendant on a friend’s property in the Warwickshire countryside in England.

At first, he thought the target that the machine had sensed was merely a soda can. But to his surprise, when he unearthed the object, he found a heart-shaped gold pendant on a gold chain composed of 75 links.

They were attached by an enameled suspension link that appeared to have been fashioned into a hand.

The pendant featured an ornate script on the back side that included the initials “H” and “K.” The initials referred to Tudor King Henry VIII and his first wife, Katharine of Aragon. They were married from 1509 until 1533. In total, the king had six wives.

The artifact dates to around 1521, indicating that it was likely created in honor of Henry and Katherine’s marriage.

It measured 2.1 inches and weighed 10.6 ounces. The front side was decorated with a red Tudor rose intertwined with the branches of a pomegranate bush.

The Tudor rose represented Henry VIII, while the pomegranate bush symbolized Katharine of Aragon.

Both faces of the pendant were inscribed with writing TOVS + IORS toward the bottom. The phrase is a pun on the French word “toujours,” which means “always.”

