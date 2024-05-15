He Started Dating An Influencer Nearly 10 Years Younger Than Him Who His Kids Followed Online, And His Daughter Finds It Really Weird

This 32-year-old man was previously married, but he and his ex-wife didn’t have a good relationship.

“We had married very young due to us getting pregnant. I know it’s cliché. But it happens,” he said.

So, a few years ago, he and his ex got divorced, and she’s since begun dating a nice guy – who seems to make her happy. They also still have two children together – a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

But, when he recently dipped his toe back into the dating pool and started seeing a new woman who happens to be an influencer, his daughter was not very accepting whatsoever.

For some context, he makes chainmail, which is a type of armor, for people who like to cosplay. He either sells the chainmail in kits that people can modify or creates custom pieces.

Anyway, because of his hobby, he has met multiple women who are extremely different from his ex-wife, including his new girlfriend. Apparently, his girlfriend is in her mid-20s and creates tutorials related to cosplay online.

“She isn’t a huge influencer or anything, but she does make a good living doing it. She is well-known in my city, though, and definitely a local celebrity,” he explained.

However, his daughter finds his new relationship very weird, mainly because his girlfriend is nearly 10 years younger than him. On top of that, his daughter and her friends had actually followed his girlfriend online before they started dating.

“She says that her friends bug her about it. She says that I need to keep my private life private,” he detailed.

