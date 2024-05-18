He Thinks His Wife Is “Domestically Useless” Because She Can’t Do Any Chores Around The House Properly

Have you ever had partners who were so ‘bad’ at doing simple tasks and chores around the house that you wondered if they were using weaponized incompetence?

One man is unsure what to do after putting up with years of his wife struggling to complete basic domestic tasks, leaving him to do most of the work.

He and his wife have two children, and they’re happily married. He loves his wife very much and doesn’t see himself going anywhere, but there is one thing about her that’s been bothering him more and more lately.

“In short, my wife is domestically useless,” he said.

“She’s intelligent and educated but is so bad domestically that it’s like having a 3rd child with our two real ones. Almost anything domestic chore-related, she either can’t do, won’t do or does so badly that I need to do it again anyway. And this was a thing way before we had children.”

His wife struggles with most basic household duties. She doesn’t put laundry away properly, leaves stains and debris on dishes, doesn’t replace household supplies like toilet paper, and often lets food go to waste in the fridge.

He often finds himself making up for her shortcomings, stepping in to make sure all the household chores are done right, and cleaning up her messes.

“She does not take out the rubbish, [and] he doesn’t take the big wheelie bins out or back in after they’re collected, despite her leaving and re-entering the house multiple times before I return home from work,” he explained.

“There’s likely more than this, but you get the picture. If I had to sum it up, it’s like the opposite of someone doing little romantic things to make your life easier. It’s like someone going out of their way to [mess] up your life in little ways. My wife isn’t from a rich background, and she’s a kind, loving person, but her lack of domestication blows my mind.”

