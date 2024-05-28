He Told His Aunt She Needs To Make Him A Partner In His Late Uncle’s Landscaping Business Since He’s Running The Whole Thing Without Her

For the last six years, this man has worked for his uncle’s landscaping business. Sadly, his uncle passed away in January, and since then, he’s been left running the business all alone.

His aunt has no clue how to run the business and was never involved in it, so that’s why he stepped in to help.

He’s the only person who has been contacting clients, balancing the books, and making sure employees get paid, as his aunt has shown zero interest.

Earlier this month, he said to his aunt that he should get something for running what is now her business, as he’s currently doing it for free.

“I told her that I wanted to become a partner in the business,” he explained. “I also feel that as the one doing all the work, I should deserve a larger stake, and so my suggestion was 65/35.”

“My aunt already has a very good-paying job, so this would just be passive income for her to enjoy while having to do absolutely nothing in return. Naturally, she has refused. She says I’m exploiting her situation and feels I should respect my uncle’s wish that their son take over the business.”

“Meanwhile, their son is only fourteen and has expressed no interest in running the company at all.”

Her son actually pitched a complete fit at the mention of spending a few weeks with him over the summer learning the business.

He has already offered to teach his aunt the business as well, but she said no, as she has her hands full with her current career.

