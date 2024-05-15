He Wouldn’t Go To His Daughter’s Wedding Because Her Fiancé Is 20 Years Older Than Her, And She Actually Called Off The Event Over His Refusal To Attend

For many parents, the idea of their child dating or marrying someone much older than them is terrifying. It’s hard to know exactly how you’d react if you were in that situation.

One man has found himself in a difficult position after telling his 22-year-old daughter he would not support her marriage to a 42-year-old man.

He’s 52-years-old and has several kids, including his 22-year-old daughter.

Over the last few years, he hasn’t been able to visit with his daughter as much as he’d like, as she lives and works in another state as a teacher.

However, his daughter recently came home to attend her older brother’s baby shower, which was a pleasant surprise for their entire family.

Unfortunately, what was first a pleasant surprise quickly turned into an unpleasant one for him when he saw who his daughter had brought to the shower.

“I was happy to see her but was surprised when I saw a middle-aged man with her,” he recalled.

“She then told me he was her fiancé. My ex-wife and girlfriend were so happy, as were my kids and daughter-in-law. I then found out my daughter was marrying a 42-year-old man. I was shocked and automatically did not approve. This man was only 10 years younger than me, and I didn’t appreciate him dating my young daughter. My family talked to him and [say] he’s a good guy. He’s got his own contracting business and makes a lot of money. However, I couldn’t shake the thought of this grown man taking advantage of my daughter. I was very uncomfortable, and to make it worse, I found out she started dating him when she was 18.”

He couldn’t get over his feelings of uneasiness as he learned more about his daughter’s relationship, and when she told him to save the date for her wedding in Washington, which she’d play to fly him out to, he told her he would not attend.

