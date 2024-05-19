Her Boyfriend Never Told Her That He Has A Daughter And Grandchild, So She Feels Lied To

There have been many people who started dating someone and didn’t find out until it was a little too late that that person has children. If you’re a parent on the dating scene, whether you see your kid all the time or not, you should be sure to tell your new partner about your children sooner rather than later.

One woman was recently shocked when her older boyfriend mentioned that he had a daughter and grandchild out of the blue after they had been dating for over a year.

She’s 25 and in an age-gap relationship with her 50-year-old boyfriend. They’ve been together for a little over a year, and while they’ve faced a few bumps in the road due to their age difference, they’ve gotten along very well.

From the start, her boyfriend told her he had two young sons and shared custody of them with their mother. He’s quite involved in their lives.

“I haven’t necessarily stepped up to be that ‘stepmother’ kind of girlfriend, [but] that need isn’t there since the two kids still have their mom,” she explained.

“Well, yesterday we were talking, and I asked [my boyfriend] if he thinks he could’ve handled having a girl instead of just his two boys. He said, ‘”Well, I do have a girl.'”

She fell silent, laughed awkwardly, and asked him what he meant. Then, her boyfriend said that he does have a daughter and a grandchild.

This moment was like a bomb being dropped on her, and she started freaking out. Her boyfriend was very nonchalant and said she had to have known he had a daughter by now as he had been ‘dropping hints’ about her. She felt very disappointed, as she thought she was important enough to him to make him want to tell her about all of his kids and grandkids right away.

“He then explained how [his daughter] didn’t really want me getting involved in her life, so that’s why he never talked about her,” she said.

