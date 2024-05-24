Her Dad Freaked Out On Her For Selling Two Of Her Graduation Tickets, Then Called Her A Spoiled Brat

Most people would consider school graduation ceremonies very important and memorable events, as they should!

Graduation is a big deal, whether you’re graduating from middle school, high school, college, or graduate school. It’s an important milestone, and one of the best ways to commemorate it is to attend your graduation ceremony.

Unfortunately, some friends and family may not realize just how important a graduation ceremony is.

One teenager recently gave away her dad and sister’s tickets to her high school graduation ceremony because they told her they couldn’t stop by until it was over.

She’s 18 and days away from her high school graduation. It’s going to be an especially special ceremony for her, as she was named Valedictorian because of her great grades and will be making a speech.

She’s been very excited about the ceremony and expected her entire family to be there, including her mom, dad, and younger sister. Unfortunately, she recently found out that would not be the case.

“My school made us reserve and buy tickets to the ceremony weeks in advance,” she said.

“When I told my family I picked up the tickets for my graduation day and would keep them with me until the day of, my dad told me that he and my sister had plans an hour before the ceremony but that my mom would be there the whole time, and they’d try to be there for the afterparty. I was honestly shocked for a moment before [I started] to laugh, assuming they weren’t serious.”

She eventually found out that her younger sister would be attending a sleepover party the night before her graduation at a place two hours away from home. Her dad will be going with her, as the parents of her sister’s friend group didn’t want them to be alone so far from home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.