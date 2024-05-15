Her Fiancé Just Said Without Warning That He Doesn’t Think He Can Marry Her One Month Before Their Wedding

For five years, this 26-year-old woman and her 28-year-old fiancé have been together, and they have been living in the same house for the last four years.

Throughout the course of their relationship, she says they have never actually argued about anything or had difficult discussions.

She feels that they communicate well and are talented when it comes to reading the other person. But, over the last week, her fiancé hasn’t been acting quite right. He’s been off, napping a ton, and acting distant towards her.

Three times she questioned him if he was alright, and he reassured her that everything was fine.

“Well now today after a few errands together, he tells me he “doesn’t think he can get married,” she explained.

“He listed the issues of finance and intimacy as his primary issues he can’t get over. In regards to finances, we both have student debt. I have significantly more.”

“But he has known this since we started dating 5+ years ago. It hasn’t hindered us too much as we own a house (which is his technically, he paid for it and got it with a VA loan aka no down payment).”

For reference, she’s $125,000 in student debt, and she admits she didn’t understand the magnitude of that when she was 18 and took out the loans.

While things in their relationship began with an understanding that they would share their money, over time it became his vs. hers.

