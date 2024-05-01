Her Husband Brought Home Two Really Young Puppies Without Paying Full Price, But He Refuses To Tell Her Where He Got Them From

These days, it’s crucial to do your research and put a lot of thought into how you’ll introduce a dog to your family or household.

For instance, you may want to look into rescuing, or if you insist on using a breeder, you should make sure that the breeder is certified and ethical. Not doing so could lead to unexpected challenges.

One woman was recently alarmed when her husband took over their family’s puppy search, brought home two very young puppies, and refused to tell her where he got them.

She and her husband are in their 40s and have two young daughters, ages 13 and 11. For a long time, their girls begged them to bring a puppy into their family. Once their daughters’ friends started getting puppies, their daughters were even more persistent.

“After months of debating, we finally relented and agreed to get a puppy,” she said.

“The most surprising thing in all of this was the prices. After doing some research and contacting breeders, all the puppies within a decent travel distance from us were anywhere between $600-$1300.”

“Now, my husband is a little stingy, so after seeing these prices, he refused to get one from any of these people. Instead, he told me he’d improvise and save us a lot of money. He even insisted that I leave the search to him, so I did.”

After going a few weeks with no update, she asked her husband where he was in the puppy search, and he told her that he and his coworker were going in on a plan and would bring home a puppy “one way or another.”

Then, a few days ago, her husband came home with an ominous box late at night and pulled two teeny Labrador mix puppies out of it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.