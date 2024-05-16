Her Husband Got A Puppy Even Though She’s Three Months Away From Having A Baby, And She Is Furious That She’s Been Stuck Caring For The Pet

This woman is currently married, and she’s almost six months pregnant with her and her husband’s first baby together.

Plus, they already have two dogs – one of which is 3 years old and another dog that’s not even 1 year old yet.

Nonetheless, her husband just randomly decided to adopt an 8-week-old puppy about three weeks ago, and she couldn’t be more annoyed about it.

For some context, her husband already has a daughter – her stepdaughter – who stays at their home on weekends and extended breaks. He also works a lot, so she is the primary caregiver for her stepdaughter and their pets.

“I do not mind doing it at all. I signed up for all of the responsibilities listed above,” she said.

However, she did not sign up to get another puppy, and she’s upset that she’s been stuck taking care of it with only three months left until she gives birth.

Apparently, their new dog acts, well, just like a puppy and needs constant care and attention. For instance, the pup needs to go out every two hours and is always crying and barking whenever it’s put inside its cage.

Plus, all of the puppy’s accidents have been making her home smell horrible, no matter how much she tries to clean.

“Not to mention, we found out after a few days that she [the puppy] had fleas, and now all of my dogs have fleas,” she explained.

