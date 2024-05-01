Her Husband Has A Secret Trip Planned With His Affair Partner, And She Wants To Somehow Ruin It To Get Revenge

This 25-year-old woman has a 29-year-old husband who told her he’s going on a “guys trip” in a different state, and the trip is taking place next week.

Now, she and her husband have a very tumultuous and emotional marriage, and a lot of it has to do with her husband’s inability to be faithful to her.

Her husband sadly has cheated on her in the past with one girl, but she forgave her husband for his infidelity. Looking back now, she knows that was a mistake.

Anyway back to this trip her husband mentioned to her. Something in her gut was insisting that the information he gave her did not add up.

So, she took it upon herself to dig through his email and see if she could figure out if he was indeed lying to her.

In her husband’s email, she found the plane tickets he booked, but they were to a completely different country, not another state.

She then pieced together that he’s going on this trip with the girl he cheated on her with in the past. She has already made up her mind to leave her husband at this rate, but she wants to get revenge or somehow ruin his trip with his affair partner.

“I feel spiteful and want to send “enjoy your trip in….” when they land, just to [mess] it up from the start and have all my stuff moved out by the time he gets back,” she explained.

“She knows he is married as well. Both are terrible people, but he’s the one I want to hurt. I pay for all the bills as I am the main breadwinner. He spent 40 bucks on a birthday breakfast for me and is flying her out for hers. It’s a spit in the face.”

