Her Husband Kissed Another Woman And Now She’s Falling For Their Neighbor, So She’s Curious If An Open Marriage Could Work

Unfortunately, this 35-year-old woman discovered that her 43-year-old husband recently developed feelings for another woman.

Things got messy, and her husband conducted an emotional affair, going on to kiss this other woman.

She was extremely sad to find this all out, especially since she was planning on having a child sometime in the near future.

Her husband hasn’t been loyal to her in a romantic sense, but his loyalty hasn’t wavered in other capacities, and he does support her. That’s the reason why she’s remained with him for a decade, even after finding out about the affair. She admits that’s kind of dysfunctional.

Her husband’s affair partner moved to the other side of the country, so they luckily no longer see one another, but her husband still talks to this woman.

Initially, he denied the affair and lied to her face on multiple occasions until she finally told him she knew the truth.

Right now, her husband’s lies have continued, with him claiming he no longer speaks to his affair partner, which she can prove isn’t the case.

Her husband even went so far as to remake this woman’s resume while helping her get a new job, so there goes his story.

“We have talked a lot about our relationship and what we want, and it seems like we are indecisive,” she explained.

