Her Husband Wants Her Daughter To Quit Gymnastics, Since He Thinks It’s Inappropriate

This 28-year-old woman has a 34-year-old husband and a daughter who is 7 from a previous relationship.

She got married to her husband two years ago, and they have been together for eight years. Right now, she’s 22 weeks pregnant with another baby girl.

Ever since she got married, her daughter has been participating in gymnastics. She thought it would be great for her daughter to have a hobby, as well as something to keep her in good shape.

When she was little, she did figure skating, and she loved to have something to be passionate about.

She just wanted the same thing for her daughter, and her daughter not only adores gymnastics, but she’s talented at it as well.

This year marks the first time her daughter will be competing, and she’s thrilled to have the opportunity to do this.

“She is very excited about it, she loves the leotards, the makeup and the hair, the competition,” she explained.

“It is a lot of work and long days, but she does enjoy it. This was the first competition my husband had watched her in, as he was occupied with work during the other ones.”

Her daughter did so well that she won a medal for her age group. She and her daughter were elated with the results.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.