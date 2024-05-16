Her Neighbor Won’t Stop Harassing Her About Cutting Down Her Mulberry Tree Because His Dog’s Paws Are Getting Stained Purple

This 32-year-old woman has had a gorgeous mulberry tree in her backyard for years. So, yes, the tree is quite tall now. However, it’s not like the plant hangs over her fence or encroaches on her neighbor’s property.

“Every summer, I look forward to harvesting the delicious mulberries and enjoying them in salads, smoothies, and baked goods,” she said.

Yet, her 40-year-old male neighbor has been giving her a hard time for a while now – constantly pestering her about the tree and urging her to trim it.

Apparently, he’s annoyed that his dog’s paws always turn purple after the pup walks through mulberry stains on the sidewalk. Her neighbor is also worried that the dog will then stain his white carpet after going back inside.

Now, when her neighbor first expressed his annoyance, she tried to be polite and understanding about it. However, after a while, the constant nagging just became too much to bear.

“He’s taken to waiting for me to step outside, then confronting me about the tree,” she revealed.

Afterward, her neighbor will actually accuse her of being both “inconsiderate” and “selfish” for refusing to do anything about her mulberry tree.

So, more recently, she’s had to become more firm and flat-out tell her neighbor that her tree was not a problem. Plus, she even told him that he needed to take responsibility if his own dog made a mess.

Despite that, the guy still refuses to leave her alone, and at this point, his incessant nagging is starting to feel more like harassment than anything else.

