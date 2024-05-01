Here Are Some Fresh Ways To Style Your Classic Denim Shorts

Summertime is upon us, and for many, that also means it’s about to be a short season.

One of the most versatile things you can wear in the summer is a good pair of jean shorts. You can dress them up, wear them casually, and wear them in so many environments, from a cute restaurant for lunch or out to the beach as a quick cover-up.

However, when you reach a certain point in the summer, you may get bored with your jean shorts. Maybe you’re over wearing them with the same few T-shirts or blouses.

If you’re looking for ways to style your jean shorts before it gets hotter outside, here are some ideas.

Wear a bodysuit

When I started wearing jean shorts to the beach, I loved how they looked over my one-piece bathing suit and realized I could achieve the same effect with my street style by wearing a bodysuit and jean shorts!

This look is great, as you can keep your bodysuit neutral and accessorize away or wear a more complex one and let it do all the talking.

Experiment with flowy blouses

Getting dressed in the summertime is all about looking cute while staying cool. One of the easiest ways to do that is by pairing shorts and a flowy top.

