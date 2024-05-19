His Ex Showed Up At His Front Door Asking Him To Raise The Child She Had With Her Affair Partner

This 30-year-old guy spent five years dating his 27-year-old girlfriend named Jane, who then sadly cheated on him.

They started out as friends in their childhood before they grew up and started dating. The relationship he had with Jane was amazing, and he never imagined she could be unfaithful.

But last year, a girl named Sam contacted him through social media, saying she had proof that Jane was cheating on him.

He didn’t know Sam, but she sent him evidence of Jane sending steamy messages to a guy named Kevin.

In those messages, he saw that Jane admitted to Kevin that she was pregnant, and he was blindsided by that.

He and Jane were discussing having a baby together before he found out about her cheating on him.

He was furious and sad all at once, and Sam mentioned she was telling him the truth so Jane couldn’t try to convince him that he was the father of her baby when he clearly wasn’t.

He said thank you to Sam for doing him this favor, saved all of the evidence, and packed up Jane’s belongings.

While he was doing this, Jane was out visiting her mom, but when she returned home later on, she seemed super excited.

