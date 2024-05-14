His Fiancée Ran Away And Abandoned Their Baby After Seeing Some Kids Breaking Into A Car With A Baseball Bat

When faced with serious and shocking situations, human reactions can be unpredictable. You might find yourself in flight mode, fight mode, or frozen in place, unable to act.

One man was recently surprised when his fiancée heard a scary noise in the neighborhood and ran off without their baby, then had to give her a reality check when she later bragged about being tough in an emergency.

He’s 25 and has a 9-month-old baby named Aimie with his 24-year-old fiancée, Jess.

A few months ago, he and Jess were taking Aimie for an evening walk in her stroller when they heard some alarming noises in their neighborhood.

“My first instinct was to check out where they came from, and so I jogged a couple of steps forward to peek and see what was going on,” he recalled.

“As it turns out, two teens were hitting the window of an SUV with a baseball bat. I watched them run away, get into a car, and peel out.

I turned around to see Jess, but she wasn’t there. I looked back the way we came to see her about 50 yards away, running like her life depended on it. I called out to her a few times, but she was obviously scared out of her mind and couldn’t hear me.”

After a few minutes, he called Jess’s phone to let her know what happened, and she sheepishly walked back over to him, embarrassed by how she reacted.

At first, he couldn’t help but laugh at Jess’s reaction. She lied about growing up in a dangerous neighborhood and then said she thought the noise was gunshots. Then, his laughter turned into disappointment when he realized Jess ran away all by herself and left Aimie behind him in her stroller, vulnerable to whatever danger may have been ahead.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.