His Girlfriend Expected Him To Buy Her A $120 Bag Of Dog Food, And When He Refused, She Called Him Cheap

This man is currently in a relationship, and about two months ago, his girlfriend lost her job. So, she is completely broke right now – which is a major problem because she has two dogs yet no money to feed them.

That’s why his girlfriend recently asked if he could help her out, and he’s been buying dog food for her pets ever since.

“The thing is, she treats these [dogs] like royalty,” he said.

More specifically, his girlfriend always purchased her pets the most expensive bag of dog food she could find. In fact, the dog food cost a whopping $120 for a 40-pound bag!

According to him, he isn’t the only person in his girlfriend’s life who finds this outrageous, either.

“Even her mom thinks she is being ridiculous with how much she spends on dog food,” he explained.

So, more recently, when he went to the store, he decided to buy a much cheaper bag of dog food instead – which cost $60 less.

Well, his girlfriend actually doesn’t want her dogs to eat the cheaper food! She even claimed that if he could not get them the “good food,” then he shouldn’t buy them anything at all.

“I explained to her that what she expects for these dogs is like me expecting to eat Japanese wagyu steak every day instead of a T-bone,” he recalled.

