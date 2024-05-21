His Sister-In-Law’s $10,000 Engagement Ring Got Stolen After She Left It In A StairMaster Cup Holder At The Gym, And He Basically Said It Was Her Own Fault For Being So Careless

This man’s sister-in-law recently went to the gym, and rather than leaving her diamond engagement ring at home or in a locker, she actually took it off and left it in a cup holder while she used the StairMaster.

Then, when she was done working out, his sister-in-law went to the locker room, got changed, and realized she’d left her engagement ring in the cup holder.

Well, once she ran back to the StairMaster to get it, the ring was tragically gone.

“Someone took the diamond ring,” he revealed, “Her husband paid over $10,000 for it.”

Ever since this happened, his sister-in-law has also been complaining to him and his wife – claiming that she was “robbed.” According to him, she won’t stop “playing the helpless victim.”

In his eyes, though, it was his sister-in-law’s fault that the ring got taken. So, while he realizes it might not have been the best thing to say, he basically admitted to thinking that she should’ve been more careful with the expensive piece of jewelry.

“Why would you wear a diamond ring to the gym? You know you have to take it off to work out,” he asked his sister-in-law.

Well, after he said that, his sister-in-law became really upset, called him a jerk, and said she shouldn’t be blamed for getting robbed.

Still, he disagrees. He claims that, yes, if he saw a diamond ring at the gym, he would turn it in at the front desk because he knows anyone would be heartbroken to lose such an important piece of jewelry. However, he can only speak for himself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.