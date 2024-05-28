His Wife Is Wonderful, But It Dawned On Him A Few Weeks Ago That He’s No Longer In Love With Her

A decade ago, this 34-year-old man met his 33-year-old wife, and they have been married for half of their relationship.

They don’t have kids, which is something they both agreed on, but they do have a collection of cool pets.

They’re independent in a social and financial sense, and they’re successful in their respective careers, which they like.

They have their own set of friends, and they have some friends they share. They have similar hobbies and have even taken up new ones to participate in together.

They basically never argue with one another and only hit one rough patch several years ago, which was based on their bad financial situation. After they resolved their finances, he says their marriage became stronger.

A year and a half ago, his wife started working in different cities located two to four hours away from their house, so she’s mainly home on the weekends and gone for the majority of the week.

They had a conversation about his wife’s unique schedule before she took this job, and he was supportive, as this is her dream job.

His wife’s schedule is temporary, and she will be getting a new role located closer to home soon, so she can go back to living with him full-time.

Anytime his wife is home with him, she’s nothing but sweet and affectionate. She does nearly all of their laundry, cooking, and cleaning.

