His Wife Said He Was Out Of Line For Asking Their Babysitter To Set Alarms During The Night To Check On Their Kids

This man and his 34-year-old wife have three young children together, and they are 7-years-old, 4-years-old and 9-months-old.

He works a very hectic job in the medical industry with crazy hours, and his wife’s job isn’t as demanding, though she frequently works night shifts.

He and his wife had a great babysitter for two years, but she just moved away to attend college, so they got a new one a couple of months ago.

Their new babysitter is 16-years-old, but he felt confident in her abilities since one of his coworkers has been having her watch his kids for quite some time without issues.

Several evenings ago, he and his wife were working night shifts at their jobs when he saw on their home camera that their babysitter had fallen asleep on their couch.

Their baby woke up in the middle of the night and cried for close to half an hour as his babysitter kept sleeping since the crying didn’t wake her up.

“That bothered me, so without talking to my wife when I got home in the morning, I told my babysitter maybe she should set alarms throughout the night to make sure she’s awake since the baby monitor didn’t wake her and that it was not okay for her to leave the baby crying like that,” he explained.

“I guess it hurt the kid’s feelings because she mentioned it to my wife, and my wife is really upset with me because “she’s only 16″ and what I was asking is unreasonable.”

His wife stated that this is the first time this has ever happened with their babysitter, so he should have had a conversation with her before talking to the babysitter alone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.