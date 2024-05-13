His Work Wife Is Trying To Make Him Her Side Piece, Since She Has A Boyfriend She Won’t Leave Because Her Kids Are Too Attached

For years now, this 29-year-old man has been friendly with one of his 31-year-old female coworkers, but last year, they began to grow exceptionally close to one another.

His coworker refers to herself as a single mom, as she has two kids from her ex-husband, but she does have a boyfriend.

His coworker has been with her boyfriend for as long as he’s known her, and everybody knows that his coworker never wants to get married to her boyfriend.

It’s also a known fact that his coworker wanted her boyfriend to just be a casual thing and nothing more, but now her kids are attached, so she “feels trapped” in her relationship.

“She doesn’t currently nor ever want to live with him, doesn’t love him, claims to want to actually be in love and get married someday again…but tells herself she can’t leave him and he isn’t that bad and makes her happy…,” he explained.

He says his coworker’s boyfriend treats her like a doormat and uses her for money, so he’s really not a great guy, let alone a catch.

Anyway, throughout the last year, his coworker has been increasingly hitting on him. She’s his very best friend at the office, but he has developed feelings for her.

However, since she claims she’s completely stuck in her relationship, he feels like she’s trying to make him her side piece, and he has no interest in playing second fiddle to some deadbeat dude.

“She kept alluding to a TV show where a woman is stuck in a boring relationship but actually loves a more compatible and fun guy on the side…It’s incredibly aggravating,” he said.

