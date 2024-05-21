If You Constantly Look For Superficial “Icks” In Potential Partners, You Might Just Ruin Your Chance Of Finding Romance

A lot of people love using ‘icks’ to stop crushing on someone they’ve been dating or recently broke things off with.

If you’re unfamiliar, ‘ick’ is a word used to describe the feeling you get when you’re suddenly weirded or grossed out by someone you used to find attractive.

It’s a term frequently used by people from the Gen Z generation and often used in videos online.

Why is that? Because people like to help others get the ‘ick’ when thinking about their exes in order to help them get over them.

For instance, someone on TikTok may post that the best way to get the ick about your ex is to picture them running after a bus and falling down or telling a cringeworthy joke that no one laughs at.

If you shuddered at the thought of your ex doing either of those things, you felt the ick.

However, some dating experts are beginning to warn single people or those who are looking to settle down that if they’re constantly surrounding themselves with icks, they lower their chances of finding their ideal partners.

While icks can be really funny and great for getting over someone who broke your heart, they’re often quite immature and superficial. Many dating experts are warning people not to be too quick to dismiss a potential partner just because you started noticing a few icks.

For instance, if you saw someone on the internet post that it’s an ick when a guy wears skinny jeans, and then the guy you’ve been dating for a few weeks shows up wearing them, are you going to reject them?

